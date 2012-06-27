Two Maryland Women Copped To Using A Dead Animal To Scare An African Family

Not the hanged raccoon.

Photo: jonfeinstein/Flickr

Two Maryland women pleaded guilty Tuesday to hanging a dead raccoon on an African family’s porch.The women admitted to taking part in a racially motivated conspiracy to violate the family’s housing rights, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.



In April 2010, Dena and Brittany Whedbee conspired with three others to hang the dead raccoon from a noose to scare the family.

The women could go to prison for as long as 10 years and be forced to pay a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

DON’T MISS: Now Hackers Are Targeting Lawyers’ Confidential Client Info >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.