Two Measures Of Inflation With A Comment Regarding Gasoline Prices

Note from dshort: I’ve update the charts below to include the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) in yesterday’s Personal Income and Outlays news release from the BEA.



As the charts below illustrate, core CPI and core PCE are both well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, sometimes referenced as a 1.75%-2% range.

The December 0.7% core PCE is the lowest ever recorded. October’s 0.6% is the lowest core CPI ever recorded.

However we’re beginning to see some divergence between the headline and core numbers for both indicators.