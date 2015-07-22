Two US Senators want to keep your car from being hacked

The susceptibility of our cars to cyber attacks came into question this week, when a

Wired reporter’s ride, a Jeep, was remotely taken control of.

Luckily, the hackers in this instance were actually researchers. But the reporter’s

harrowing account has resonated all the way to Congress.

A pair US Senators want there to be more protection for drivers against their on-board computers being hacked, which could put those drivers in life-threatening situations.

Known as the “SPY Car Act,” the law would instruct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to establish federal standards of protection for vehicles and drivers’ data.

“Drivers shouldn’t have to choose between being connected and being protected,” said Senator Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts), in a statement.

“We need clear rules of the road that protect cars from hackers and American families from data trackers.”

Additionally, the law would create a “cyber dashboard,” allowing consumers to see which automakers have gone above and beyond these minimum safety standards.

“Rushing to roll out the next big thing, automakers have left cars unlocked to hackers and data-trackers,” said Senator Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

“This common-sense legislation protects the public against cyber-criminals who exploit exciting advances in technology like self-driving and wireless connected cars.”

