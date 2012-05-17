Two US Navy Ships Collided In The Pacific Ocean Because Of A 'Steering Malfunction'

USS Essex LHD 2 during an Expeditionary Strike Force

Photo: U.S. Navy/Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong

Navy officials confirmed today that two of its ships collided this morning off the coast of California.No one was injured.



The Navy released a statement:

At approximately 9:20 a.m. PST, USS Essex (LHD 2) collided with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during an approach for a routine underway replenishment approximately 120 miles off the coast of Southern California due to an apparent steering malfunction aboard Essex.

As for any damage, both ships reported some, but the Navy says fuel tanks and systems “were not compromised.” Officials were quick to confirm that no fuel was spilled into the Pacific Ocean.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

You may recognise the USS Essex (LHD 2) from the video games Battlefield 2 and Battlefield 3. Normally based in Japan, it is the Navy’s only permanently forward-deployed amphibious assault ship. It’s part of the Wasp class of vessels — the same class of ship which will be docking in New York City for the upcoming Fleet Week festivities.

The other ship, USNS Yukon, is a Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler — it can be thought of as a giant floating gas station. It operates out of San Diego.

