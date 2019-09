What Greece restructuring talks?



The bullish story in Europe runs on.

Here’s the intraday look at the Italian 10-year. The yield is about to drop below 6%.

And here’s a multi month look at ths Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Price Index. We’re about to see levels not seen since July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.