Two Great Tweets From Nouriel Roubini Explain The Biggest Economic Problem Right Now

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas Nouriel Roubini, Chairman and Co-Founder, Roubini Global Economics, takes part in a panel discussion titled ‘Global Overview’ at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on April 29, 2013.

These are two great tweets from Nouriel Roubini.

He tweeted these stories last night, and they get to the core economic challenge of the moment.

On the one hand, there’s widespread concern that financial markets are booming and bubbles are forming, especially in real estate, and that all this is a threat to financial stability.

On the other hand, there’s worry about super-low inflation, and the ongoing risk of outright deflation if policymakers don’t keep pressing down on the stimulus.

What’s a central banker to do.

More evidence of froth if not bubbles in financial markets http://t.co/nrjR181veK

— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) November 12, 2013

Or deflation @EconBizFin: The growing fear is that rich countries may be entering twilight zone of ultralow inflation http://t.co/ikFACWblk3

— Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) November 12, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.