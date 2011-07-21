Two Tragic Deaths In This San Diego Mansion Have The City Buzzing

Photo: Flickr Wally Gobetz

Two tragic incidents that couldn’t appear more different.In one, a boy—just 6 years old—succumbs to injuries sustained after a tumble down the stairs. In the other, a gorgeous medical technician is found hanging from a balcony, totally nude, her hands and feet bound.



The link between them: the incidents occurred within days of each other—in the same palatial estate.

Now San Diego police are trying to piece together exactly what happened over the last week in the sprawling $7 million Spreckels mansion, the former home of sugar baron and philanthropist John D. Spreckels, onetime owner of The San Diego Union and San Diego Tribune.

