Two Traders Just Had An IM Conversation That Reveals How Market Sentiment Really Works

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners relays an IM conversation that he just had with a client that pretty much reveals everything about where market sentiment is right now.



Here’s what he sent.

Here’s my best example of how sentiment works. Real conversation, names changed to protect the innocent.

13:21:30 X (Well Meaning, Earnest Client) : so when does the market come crumbling down?

13:21:37 X : should be anyday now, right

13:21:38 MICHAEL BLOCK : When you stop asking

So there you go.

