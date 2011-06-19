Two Top New Credit Card Deals

These two are both top-notch credit card deals, which is why I recommend them in this weekend’s Outlaw newsletter, even though we don’t have a financial relationship with either bank.



If a new card deal is worth your time, I want you to know about it — period. Even if it doesn’t make a cent for us. It’s that long-term, non-corporate thinking that sets us apart from many of the slower, older, and “conversion-hungry” credit card offers comparison/matching portals out there.

I know that if you don’t sign up for a card with us today, you will next week, next month… or next year. Trust is more important than “conversions” and choosing the right credit card is a far more personal choice than, say, opening a new checking account.

There are cards for practically every kind of consumer, from the frequent diner to the wealthy global traveller to the person who shops at Costco often (the AmEx Costco card is a great deal, we feature it in our offers portal at the moment.)

I don’t know many other online entrepreneurs who believe as I do, but I truly hold that if a reader trusts your judgment — and all of the research that went into that judgment or review — that’s so much more valuable than anything else.

We already do plenty of business.

I want readers to find a great card, feel satisfied, and come back to Outlaw for seconds down the road when they are ready for a more “advanced” high-end card with a larger credit line and more perks. Think about the next five years, not the next quarter. That’s the way all finance sites should operate.

ANYWAY, here are the cards:

Citi Simplicity: The new Citi Simplicity credit card hasn’t gotten a lot of attention on the big finance blogs yet, but it will. It reminds me of the American Express Clear Card I had a couple years ago (I closed that account when I opened my Blue Cash account, which I still use frequently).

What makes Citi Simplicity extraordinary? Three things: 1) nice card design 2) awesomely long 0% intro APR for 21 months on both balance transfers and new purchases and 3) no annual fee.

The card also offers 24/7 live help (no waiting time on a phone menu) and promises no late fees or penalty rate hikes when you miss a payment or accidentally go over your existing credit line. The only downside to this card, if there is one, is that it doesn’t offer bonus points or a cash back bonus upon signing up — as some other popular cards we’ve reviewed recently do.

But still, nearly 2 years of 0% intro APR is quite a bargain, especially if you’re looking to transfer a balance from a higher interest rate card.

Capital One Venture Rewards Card: This one is getting a lot of attention in the form of TV commercials, print advertisements, and reviews — and with good reason. It’s one of the best credit cards Capital One currently has in its line-up.

This VISA Signature card is built for frequent travellers, with no foreign transaction fees while using your card on purchases abroad, exclusive cardholder offers including complimentary wine tastings, and access to a special Venture call centre when you need help with your account.

Money Magazine has called this card the best rewards card if you primarily aim to accrue air miles. This makes sense since the Venture Card awards you 2 miles for every $1 spent on the card.

Only drawback? There’s a $59 annual fee, but it’s waived for your first year. Also, there’s no 0% intro APR promotion attached to the Venture Rewards Card, but this doesn’t matter if you do as Outlaw suggests and pay down your credit card balances in full each month.

Avoid interest, and take their reward points. That’s the only proper way to play this game!

