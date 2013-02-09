Amid A Messy Lawsuit, Two Top Execs Are Out At Good Technology

King Lee

Good Technology, a maker of mobile enterprise software, is undergoing a major shake up at the top.In December, its chief of marketing, Jim Moise, was out the door, after a year on the job.



In January, it replaced CEO King Lee with former Motorola executive Christy Wyatt.

In that announcement, the company said Lee, who had been CEO for just over two years, was staying on as executive chairman.

But according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider, Lee is only staying with the company for an “interim period” – meaning he’s really out the door too.

Plus, as of yesterday the head of sales, Brian Carr, is out, too.

Good Technology is a private company, so it’s hard to say what business issues are behind the shakeup.

We do know that the company, and these two executives in particular, Lee and Moise, have been fending off a messy multi-million lawsuit from Susan Vinci-Lucero, a former vice president for Good Technology.

She alleges that Good illegally fired her for having breast cancer. (Vinci-Lucero is on the mend now.) As we previously reported, she’s seeking about $6 million in damages.

Good denies Vinci-Lucero’s allegations. It says that she resigned and wasn’t discriminated against at all.

The winner of the argument is for a judge to decide. But the executive changes at the top are interesting.

Moise was Vinci-Lucero’s direct supervisor and is named in the suit. Lee also played a prominent role in her allegations: Vinci-Lucero said that Lee yelled at her in a phone call while she was in the hospital receiving chemotherapy, and later fired her over a lunch after sending a human-resources executive out of the room.

The hire of Wyatt, who previously worked at Motorola, Citi, and Apple, is a coup for Good, and she obviously had nothing to do with the lawsuit.

Sources close to Vinci-Lucero point out, however, that having a woman as CEO can only help the company’s image if this lawsuit goes to a jury trial.

Good Technology had no further comment on the executive departures. When asked to clarify if Lee’s position as executive chairman was permanent or not, Good sidestepped, a spokesperson merely confirming that “King Lee is on our executive board.”

Here’s the terse email that announced Moise’s departure, sent to us by sources outside of the company:

To All,

Effective December 21, 2012, Jim Moise will be leaving Good Technology. Jim was responsible for the company’s end-to-end customer experience and Sales and Marketing.

We thank Jim for his service over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Effective immediately Brian Carr, Anurag Wadehra, Walt Weisner will report directly to me. Herve Danzelaud, will report directly to Anurag.

Thank you,

King Lee

Here’s the email, a few days later, that announced that CEO King Lee was stepping down.

1/7/13:

To all my Good Employees,

After more than two years of leading Good Technology, I have decided to step down from my position as Chief Executive Officer. As most of you are aware, I have been on the board of the company since 2003. In the third quarter of 2010, I was asked by the board to step in as CEO with the understanding that I would agree to do so long enough to restructure and position Good to take full advantage of its potential in the enterprise market. At our board meeting last April, I told the board that I felt that I had accomplished what I had initially agreed to do and that it was time for me to once again retire. This was a very hard decision for me to make as I care deeply for all of you and I am very proud of what we have accomplished over the last couple of years. However, this is the right decision for Brenda and myself as we have some things that we would like to do together and I feel strongly that it is the right thing for the company. The board has requested that I stay on for an interim period as Executive Chairman of the board where I will stay closely involved through the transition to impart institutional knowledge and ongoing will consult on new products and service offerings.

After a thorough search, the Board has hired Christy Wyatt as the new President and CEO, and I personally believe that we could not have selected a better person for the position. Christy has tremendous leadership skills, extensive domain knowledge, and a real vision for Good’s opportunities in the enterprise. She is energetic, enthusiastic, very technical and very smart.

Christy is an established high-tech and enterprise executive with more than 15 years of executive management and leadership experience with globally recognised brands. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Citi’s Consumer eBusiness and Mobile Technology and led the technology teams responsible for leading-edge, high-volume, consumer-facing applications for the Internet, mobile and ATM channels for Citi’s entire consumer banking businesses globally.

Previously, Christy served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Motorola Mobility’s Enterprise Business Unit where she interfaced with customers as well as representatives of the telecommunications industry around the world to create and distribute industry leading mobile enterprise products and services globally.

Motorola Mobility promoted Wyatt after she served for several years as Corporate Vice President of Software and Services Product Management where she was responsible for Motorola’s software strategy and the development of applications and services as well as building a vibrant solutions economy for customers.

Prior to joining Motorola, she served as Worldwide Developer Relations Director at Apple Computer where she was responsible for developers, partners, global alliances and evangelism. Before her time at Apple, she was Senior Director at Palmsource Inc. responsible for its OS licensing, global alliances and developer relations teams. She has also held key technical, sales and business development roles at Sun Microsystems, JavaSoft and ESRI.

Over the last few years, we have worked extremely hard to create a unique and strong workplace culture. We have built an accepting, invigorating and encouraging environment that I believe has fostered success in all of us, and I do not expect that to change. This culture drew Christy to Good, and I know that she will do her best to protect our culture and identity. She will need your full support as I have in the past.

I am truly appreciative of your tireless efforts during my tenure as CEO. Thanks to all of you, Good Technology has become the leader in mobile enterprise management, and we have great things to look forward to in the future.

