This Ridiculous Photo Of Two Toilets Is Becoming A Symbol Of Waste At The Sochi Olympics

Tony Manfred

A photo of a two toilets in one bathroom stall at the Olympic Biathlon Center in Sochi, Russia has prompted fresh criticisms about waste and corruption at the games.

The photo:

With a ~$50 billion price tag, the Sochi games are nearly 20% more expensive than the 2008 Beijing Olympics — the most expensive Olympics ever. The organisers went $US39 billion over budget with projects such as a 31-mile highway/train line that ended up costing $US8.7 billion, and could have been paved with Beluga caviar for cheaper.

Cost of olympicsAdam Taylor/Business Insider

Two toilets in one stall is hardly as wasteful as a $US8.7 billion road. But with critics already out in full force, one ridiculous toilet photo was all it took to reignite the debate.

Putin nemesis Alexey Navalny wrote on Twitter, “This is the men’s room in the media center for the Sochi Olympics 1.5 billion rubles.”

Garry Kasparov went off after he saw the picture.



Someone did some photoshopping (Medvedev and Putin):

