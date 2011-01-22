Two Thumbs Up For Roger Ebert's Return To TV

After a cancer surgery in 2006 that left him unable to speak, Roger Ebert returns to the small screen with a new movie review show. The weekly half-hour program, “Ebert Presents at the Movies,” debuts Friday, Jan. 21 on PBS.



“Can you think of another TV show that deals with the movies as movies instead of as celebrity showcases?” Ebert tells The Associated Press via his laptop.

The computer will also be voicing his “reviews and rants” on his segment “Roger’s Office.”

The show features co-hosts Christy Lemire, the first full-time movie critic for the AP, and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, writer of Mubi.com, a new movie streaming site. Giving a twinge of nostalgia, the show will be produced at Chicago’s WTTW, where Ebert and Gene Siskel started taping 35 years ago.

As for the iconic “thumbs up/thumbs down” rating, the thumbs will be back.

Preview the intro below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.