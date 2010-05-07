Two-Thirds Of iPad Users Are Male

Dan Frommer
iPad guy

Yahoo just published a bunch of stats about iPad users, based on its early experiences with the device.

Among them:

  • Two thirds of iPad users are male, versus 51% of overall U.S. Yahoo users.
  • The iPad user base is skewed most heavily in the 35-44 age range, which makes sense, given the price and early adopter-nature of the device.
  • 10% of iPad traffic is coming from Europe and Asia Pacific IP addresses, despite the device only being available for sale in the U.S., according to Yahoo

