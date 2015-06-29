Two-thirds of Australia's industry super chairmen will need to go

Photo: Getty Images

About 40 chairmen of Australia’s biggest industry super funds will need to be replaced under the federal government’s proposed new corporate governance rules.

The regulations, requiring one-third of directors and the chairman to be independent from July next year, would cut through about two-thirds of the current heads of the funds.

“I think there will be a significant number of chairs that will have to be found,” Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees chief executive Tom Garcia told Fairfax Media.

“We’ve got 60 funds and I would estimate two-thirds of the chairs will change.”

Many of the heads of industry funds, which are not for profit, have a union background and their board positions are mainly filled by union representatives.

The boards of directors of corporate funds are usually a mix of union and the company management.

A retail fund needs one-third of directors to be independent to gain membership of the Financial Services Council.

Super funds will have three years to rejig their boards to meet the new requirements.

