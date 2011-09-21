Two Thirds Of Americans Back Obama's Tax Plan

A new Gallup poll finds that 66 per cent of Americans back President Barack Obama’s plan to increase taxes on the wealthy by allowing the Bush tax cuts to expire, while 70 per cent back his plans to eliminate some corporate deductions.



Among Republicans, 53 per cent support Obama’s call for cutting corporate tax deductions, while 41 per cent taxes on those earning more than $250,000.

Obama’s jobs plan, save for his call for a payroll tax cut, is also overwhelmingly favoured by Americans, with 85 per cent backing his proposed small business tax incentives for new hires.

About a quarter of Americans believe Obama’s plan will help grow jobs and the economy “a lot,” with about 37 per cent saying it will “help a little.” Nearly a third of Americans have little confidence that Obama’s plan will stimulate economic growth or job creation.

Read the full poll results here >

