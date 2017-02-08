Image: Getty Images.

Two teenagers have been charged with planning a terrorist attack in Sydney.

The 19-year-old man and woman have been in custody since they were arrested last year.

At that time of the arrests the man was charged with three counts of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts, while the woman was charged with recklessly possess a thing connected to a terrorist act and recklessly collect documents connected to a terrorist act, according to police.

They will be charged with “conspiracy to do an act, or acts in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act or acts” and will appear in Central Local Court on Wednesday.

They face a penalty of life imprisonment.

The charges are part of Operation Chillon, an investigation by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team, in consulation with the Commonwealth DPP.

The pair are the latest in a growing number of terrorism related youth arrests.

In May, deputy commissioner Catherine Burn said it was unfortunate that the group of people involved in these foiled attacks are getting “younger and younger”.

“We can’t do this alone, we all have to work together… particularly the mums and dads, brothers and sister, friends and colleagues,” she said.

