Two teenagers are in custody after a suspected terrorism attack which left one dead and two injured

iStock

Two male teenagers are in custody suspected being involved in acts of terrorism.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced this afternoon that a 15 and 16-year-old, suspected of being involved in a string of incidents last night which resulted in the killing of one man and left two injured, are being investigated by joint the Joint Counter Terrorism Unit.

“The circumstances have raised sufficient concern … to warrant the involvement of joint counter terrorism team,” Turnbull said.

“It’s a shocking matter … and on that underlines many of the concerns we have raised in this field.

“We send our prayers and best wishes to the two other victims of that evening — assaulted by youths.”

The police are expected to hold a media briefing to provide further details.

Emergency services were called about 11.55pm AEST yesterday to a service station on Bungendore Road in Queanbeyan after an employee arrived at work and found a fellow employee injured.

The 29-year-old man, who appeared to have suffered stab wounds, died at the scene.

Just after 6.30am today, two teenagers were arrested on the Monaro Highway in the ACT. They were taken to ACT Watch House were NSW Police will seek their extradition.

Turnbull made the announcement at a media conference discussing the US missile attack on Syria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.