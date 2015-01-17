Two Tech Execs Tackled A Man Accused Of Robbing A Radio Shack

Google Street View The scene of the crime.

Two tech executives played the role of superhero Thursday morning when they thwarted a man’s alleged attempt to steal a drone and a remote-control helicopter from a San Francisco Radio Shack.

According to CBS San Francisco, a man allegedly entered the Polk Street store at around 10 a.m., grabbed the drone and helicopter, then ran out.

Greg Forrest, president and CEO of software company Greenhawk Financial Services, was in the store at the time. He reportedly chased the thief out of the store and engaged him in a fist fight.

“Punches and pushing and everything else,” Forrest said to CBS. “My prescription glasses were crushed. I detained him, but he was strong enough to get away.”

About a block away, the thief encountered Jeff Manheimer, COO and cofounder of vacation rental site Tripping.com. Manheimer tackled him to the ground, holding him there until police arrived.

“I just barreled into him in the middle of the intersection and took him out,” Manheimer said.

Forrest, at least, saw the humour in the situation.

“It’s been a crazy day because CEOs and COOs are not supposed to be running down the street tackling people,” Forrest said.

