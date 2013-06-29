Two More Suspects Are Now In Custody In Connection With The Alleged Murder Of Odin Lloyd

In addition to ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez, two other suspects are in custody in connection with the alleged murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd.



20-seven year old Carlos Ortiz was arrested in Connecticut earlier this week. Today, 44-year-old Ernest Wallace was arrested in Florida.

The charges against both men are unclear.

Police issued this wanted poster for Wallace yesterday:

According to prosecutors, Hernandez was with two accomplices the night he allegedly killed Lloyd.

Ortiz will be transferred to Massachusetts authorities today.

Hernandez is still being held without bail after being charged with Lloyd’s murder.

