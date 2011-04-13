Two Strong Credit Card Offers

Here’s an updated snapshot of the two most sought after credit card offers published on Outlaw thus far in April.



1. British Airways 100,000 Bonus Miles — This credit card offer is seriously amazing! Think about it: You can receive up to 100,000 bonus British Airways air miles, which is enough for two roundtrip trans-atlantic reward flights. That means to Europe and back twice.

It’s also a VISA Signature card, and there are no foreign transaction fees when you use the card on purchases abroad, making this an ideal credit card for frequent international travellers. Use the published link here to apply. With many other credit cards, you’ll notice an annoying 3% (or even higher) foreign transaction free when using your card outside of the United States.

It’s no surprise that a number of other popular finance blogs have reported on this offer since it was announced earlier this month.

2. Chase Sapphire 15,000 Bonus Points — This deal is likely a limited time credit card offer for the month of April only. Rather than receiving 10,000 bonus points, which is the standard bonus incentive for new cardholders of the no annual fee version of Sapphire, those who apply through this link are credited with 15,000 bonus points after spending just $500 on the new credit card within the first three months. Those points can be redeemed for $150 in cash back, or used toward flight or hotel bookings on the Chase Ultimate Rewards redemption web site.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

