Two Pricing Strategies To Protect Your Profits

Jeffrey Allen

Does this sound familiar? Over only 12 months, a leading DNA testing company  has dropped its prices by 15 per cent. New and less experienced competition is  swarming their market.   Advertising costs have increased. Demand has decreased. And for the business  owner, the concept of having cash in the bank feels like a pot of gold at the end of  a rainbow.

Of course, most of these new competitors won’t be around a year from now. Most  of them have ZERO experience or results to back up their claims. But that doesn’t  reduce the devastating short-term and long-term effects they have on your profit  margins.

Here are two pricing strategies for protecting your profits when inexperienced and  unwelcome competitors appear:

1. Be the Cause

If you don’t like dropping your prices because your competitors are, drop your  prices so your competition has to. Proactively search out ways to reduce your  operational costs. optimise your sales processes and your website. Then, slash  your prices.   Going for volume has it’s own challenges, but over time, your market will be a  lot less appealing to competition. You can then increase your prices or settle with  doing large volumes for large amounts of money.

2. Be the Rebel

You don’ t have to drop prices because your competition is. Every industry  needs “luxury brands” — make your company one. Increase the value of your  products or services by conducting market surveys to see what those with the most  money want. Rigorously increase the quality of your products and services, and  pay a little extra for your logo, website, and marketing pieces. Then target those  who want your services and can pay top dollar.   You’ ll get fewer sales, but they will be more valuable sales. You’ ll bring in more  revenue, and your overhead should be less.   There’s no right or wrong answer here, but you must be either proactive or  intentional. You must proactively drop prices and drive volume. Or, intentionally  price yourself high and build serious value for your potential customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.