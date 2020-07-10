2 total strangers took part in a blind date photo shoot and look like they have been in love for years

McCaffry Photography LLC Karmon Waite and Daniel Allen took part in a blind date photo shoot that has captivated social media.

Their pictures, taken by Indiana photographer Lindsey McCaffry, have been shared more than 68,000 times on Facebook.

Waite and Allen told Insider that they instantly connected, and were laughing and joking around throughout the entire shoot.

Allen said he now receives “100 messages a day” from strangers who want to know if the pair are dating.

Legs wrapped around each other on a motorcycle. Holding hands while wading through a creek. Falling into each other’s arms in the water, kissing passionately.

The chemistry is palpable in these photos of Daniel Allen and Karmon Waite, their connection so electric, you might be shocked to discover it was actually their first date.

Allen, 27, and Waite, 32, took part in a blind date photo shoot that has captivated social media. Their pictures have been shared more than 68,000 times on Facebook, where they say they receive hundreds of messages a day asking about their relationship.

So Insider spoke to Waite and Allen – as well as their photographer Lindsey McCaffry – to find out how the shoot came about, why they decided to sign up, and what it was like to pose for intimate photos on a first date with a total stranger.

Lindsey McCaffry has wanted to do a blind date photo shoot for years.

McCaffry Photography LLC Photographer Lindsay McCaffry has wanted to do a blind date photo shoot for years.

“About two years ago, I saw another photographer who had done onve and I thought, ‘That’s a really cool idea,'” McCaffry, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, told Insider. “Us photographers have a never-ending wish list of what we want to do. Quarantine happened and my schedule freed up.”

“It was the perfect time for me to sit down and work out all the details.”

McCaffry posted a callout for models on Facebook. Karmon Waite and Daniel Allen both signed up, neither of them expecting that they’d actually get picked for the shoot.

McCaffry Photography LLC Waite and Allen were both blindfolded before the shoot began.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this would be exciting!'” Waite, of Covington, Indiana, told Insider. “I’m very adventurous.”

Allen, of Lafayette, Indiana, decided to apply after a friend shared McCaffry’s callout on Facebook and tagged him in the post.

“I like to be funny and laugh and have fun,” he said. “I went ahead and signed up, I wasn’t expecting anything at all.”

McCaffry included “typical dating service questions” on the application so that she could match people up based on common interests.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite wait to take off their blindfolds.

“We asked questions like, ‘How old are you? How tall are you? Are you married? Do you have kids? Do you want kids? What kind of music do you like? What does a typical Saturday night look like?”‘ McCaffry said. “They were pretty simple questions and, surprisingly, we were able to get a lot of information.”

Waite and Allen both liked the same kind of music, which McCaffry took as a good sign.

“If you have similar taste in music, that can tell you a lot about a person,” she said.

When the day for the photo shoot came, both Waite and Allen were nervous about seeing their date for the very first time.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite see each other for the first time.

“My facial expressions, I can’t hide those,” Waite said. “So if I don’t like him, the whole world’s going to see it immediately. So that’s what I was nervous about. That, and obviously if he was going to turn and run as soon as he saw me.”

“I was as anxious as can be,” Allen added. “I could do a photo shoot and have fun with anybody, but I was more worried about being on the judged side and her having a negative reaction – because you’re as strange to them as they are to you.”

Even McCaffry was anxious before the shoot.

“It was very nerve-wracking for us!” she said. “We didn’t know if they were going to take their blindfolds off, say ‘This is not my type,’ and run.”

But from the moment they met, Waite and Allen instantly felt at ease with each other.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite said they were laughing and smiling from the beginning of the shoot.

“She walked up to me and was like ‘Are you nervous?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah man, I’m shaking!”‘ Allen recalled. “We were already talking and laughing and smiling. So when the blindfolds came off, I was awestruck. The chemistry is already set in, we’re already having fun and laughing, and when they came off we kept laughing.”

“I could just tell he was a genuine person the moment I took my blindfold off,” Waite added.

McCaffry said it was “amazing” to capture Waite and Allen seeing each other for the very first time.

“The second they took off their blindfolds and looked at each other, they just laughed and smiled,” she said. “Once they took them off, I knew that we were good.”

Before they began taking photos together, Allen said he made sure to have a conversation with Waite and McCaffry about boundaries.

McCaffry Photography LLC The shoot began with photos on Allen’s motorcycle.

“I’m a big boundary person,” he said. “We knew ahead of time that there’d be intimacy – touching, kissing, holding – it was part of the application. But even then, before we got on the motorcycle, I asked Lindsay to come up and talk about boundaries and make sure everything was ok. I also constantly asked Karmon, ‘Hey, is this ok?'”

“His main priority was making sure I was comfortable,” Waite added. “And the nice thing is, we immediately hit it off.”

One of Waite and Allen’s favourite moments from the date happened at the very beginning of the shoot.

McCaffry Photography LLC This photo of Allen lifting Waite up on his bike is her favourite.

McCaffry had the pair sit on Allen’s motorcycle and, at first, they weren’t quite sure how to pose together.

“It was the first and only time it was awkward,” Allen recalled with a laugh. “It was the first time I’d had someone sit on my motorcycle in front of me – we didn’t know how to do it.”

“I asked her if I could help her and I picked her all the way up, and there’s a really good picture of me lifting her up over my shoulders. That was the first time my hands were on her waist and we broke those initial barriers and got comfortable and kept on laughing.”

“My favourite photo from the shoot is him lifting me up on the bike,” Waite added. “You can just see us looking at each other.”

As McCaffry continued snapping pictures, it was clear that Waite and Allen had chemistry to spare.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite also took photos in a nearby creek.

“Any photographer knows that to capture true raw emotion is extremely difficult, because people don’t necessarily relax in front of the camera and let their true personalities come out,” McCaffry said.

“Even with my engaged or newlywed couples, I’ve never had chemistry like that. It was truly fireworks. On camera and in person, they just clicked.”

Waite said she and Allen were able to “loosen up pretty quickly” thanks to their similar sense of humour.

McCaffry Photography LLC Waite said being able to joke around with Allen made the shoot easy.

“We both have the same outgoing personality, and that’s kind of hard to find,” she said. “We were able to joke around, I think that helped a lot. I love to tell dad jokes, so we’d tell dad jokes back and forth and laugh, and Lindsay captures a lot of that.”

“We were both there to have fun,” Allen added. “We were so happy to be there. The smiles and the laughs were all genuine from hanging out and getting to know each other.”

When the shoot came to an end, Allen and Waite continued to get to know each other as they shared a few drinks by the water with McCaffry and her crew.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite exchanged numbers after the shoot ended.

“We all sat down and had a beer together, and it was like all five of us had been friends for years,” Waite said. “It was just an incredible experience.”

Allen and Waite exchanged numbers and went their separate ways. They had no idea that they would become internet sensations the next day.

McCaffry Photography LLC McCaffry posted the photos on her professional Facebook page.

McCaffry posted the pair’s photos on her professional Facebook page, praising Allen and Waite’s incredible chemistry.

“They agreed to have their blind date photographed start to finish,” she wrote. “They never met, knew nothing about each other, and were blindfolded prior to meeting. The only information we gave them was that they would be posing with a motorcycle and getting soaking wet in the creek.”

“They did NOT disappoint. Holy smokes, they brought the FIREEEEE! I felt like I was watching a ‘real life movie’ with those insanely passionate kisses.”

The photos were an instant hit, racking up tens of thousands of likes and comments as people clamored to know just what was next for Waite and Allen.

McCaffry Photography LLC The photos of Allen and Waite have received tens of thousands of likes on Facebook.

“I showed my husband, asked him how long he thought they’d been married,” one woman wrote. “He guessed 10 years.”

“I need an update on these two, it’s like magic!” another added.

Allen said he’s currently receiving “100 messages a day” asking if he’s still going on dates with Waite.

McCaffry Photography LLC Strangers have been messaging Allen and Waite to find out if they’re still dating.

“I’m very surprised,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting anything to come of it, especially in the social media aspect. It’s insane.”

“I was very shocked to see how viral it went,” Waite added. “But I really do appreciate how thoughtful and how sweet and encouraging people have been.”

McCaffry is already planning her next blind date photo shoot, and hopes that it will become an ongoing series.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite were shocked by all the social media attention.

The photographer has also turned Waite and Allen’s popular photo shoot into a special magazine.

Waite and Allen said they have barely had a second to figure out what’s next, but they already know they have formed a beautiful friendship.

McCaffry Photography LLC Allen and Waite said they have already become very close friends.

“Our phones have just been going off nonstop,” Waite said. “But Daniel is such a blessing, he knows I’m kind of overwhelmed. He will literally take time out of his day to text me – ‘What do you need from me? How are you doing today?’ – he’s very thoughtful.”

“Everything went crazy from the moment we had the shoot,” Allen added. “But we have become very good friends through this. More than anything, we’ve become very, very close friends.”

