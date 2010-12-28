Two Starts Into His NFL Career, Tim Tebow's Legend Is Growing

Photo: zimbio.com

In college, Tim Tebow was the darling of fans, sportswriters, and even opponents. Praise for his intangibles, and his winning attitude followed him wherever he went. Even sceptics fell victim to his legend after an impassioned speech following a loss to Ole Miss his junior year.Oh, and Florida constructed a plaque in Tebow’s honour – while he was a student – to commemorate the speech.



None of which meant anything to Mel Kiper Jr., who opined that those winning intangibles would only see an NFL field if Tebow transformed into a tight end. He scathed the Broncos for their selection.

But after two starts, Tebow’s winning intangibles have conquered Kiper. He was solid in his debut, but outstanding yesterday against the Texans (and their league-worst pass defence). He threw for 308 yards and collected two touchdowns to lead the Broncos back from a 17 point deficit. Tebow’s making the Broncos look smart.

Now, his veteran teammates are drinking the Tebow Kool-Aid. “I’ve never seen a winner lose. He’s a winner,” cornerback Champ Bailey said. Receiver Brandon Lloyd said, “It’s the passion,” and running back Correll Buckhalter said “it’s the energy.”

Even opposing coaches and Broncos administrators got in on the action. Texans coach Gary Kubiak said, “He’s a winner, he will find a way to make a play.” And the Broncos VP of communications wants you to draw your own conclusions – but not before you read about all the records he broke yesterday.

After just two starts, it’s safe to say you haven’t heard the last of Tim Tebow’s intangibles. But intangibles alone can’t throw for 308 yards. Tebow’s clearly got some talent, too.

