Two Spectators Hurt By Flying Brake Pad At Sunday's NASCAR Race

Dashiell Bennett
Two NASCAR fans sitting behind glass windows on the eighth floor of suites at Texas Motor Speedway, were injured on Sunday when a brake came flying off the track and hit them.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but no one is quite sure how a burning auto part was able to make that far into the crowd during a Sprint Cup race.

