Two Signs That Western Economic Dominance Is Coming To An End

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abcbebf6ec1b84438a0b515/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Hong Kong" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The first bit of evidence, according to the Telegraph, is that auctions for fine wine in Hong Kong are blowing away similar auctions in NYC and London. At one auction a buyer paid $93,000 for an Imperial bottle of 1982 Chateau Petrus.And sepately, Louis Vuitton says it’s going to open stores in Lebanon and, get this, Mongolia this year.

Folks, we had a great run, but our time at the top is winding down fast.

