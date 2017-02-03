A $40 billion hedge fund identifies its rising stars using 3 simple factors everyone should know

Two Sigma, a
$40 billion hedge fund that uses advanced technologies to find investment opportunities, has grown at a rapid rate over the past few years.
The number of employees at the firm has grown 400% over the past seven years, and it now has 1,000 staff, with offices in New York, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Tokyo.
It has generated $13.1 billion in returns since its inception in 2002, according to London-based fund of funds LCH Investments, making it the 20th most successful fund of all time. Only one fund, Brevan Howard, has generated more in a shorter period of time.
Evan Anger is a senior vice president in recruiting at the firm, and at a breakfast event organised by recruitment firm Options Group, he explained how the firm identified the next generation of leaders within the firm.
He said it’s all about three things:
- Engagement – Anger and his colleagues in HR look at how engaged an employee is in what they’re doing, life at the company, and their level of engagement with the company culture.
- Contribution vs scope of the role – The firm also tracks how actively employees engage with topics outside their own day-to-day role. That helps provide insight into whether someone could maybe step up one day, or take a bigger role in a different team.
- Career velocity – How fast is someone rising through the ranks? Are they being promoted ahead of schedule?
It sounds pretty simple, but it’s useful to know.
