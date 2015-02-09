Shark kills man near Byron Bay, in second attack in 24 hours

Tom Shaw/Getty Images

A man has died following a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina, on the New South Wales far north coast.

The 41-year-old Tadashi Nakahara, Japanese national who lived in the area, was pulled from the water by four surfers just before 10am, with injuries believed to be from a shark attack.

Both legs were severed and he died from blood loss as NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to treat him.

A crime scene has been established and a report will be prepared for the Coroner. The shark was described as up to 4-metres-long.

Beaches have been closed between South Ballina and Lennox Head. Shelly Beach is the seaside town’s major surfing beach.

The latest attack comes just 24 hours after a surfer was bitten by a 2-metre shark at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, between Byron Bay and Ballina on Sunday morning

Chef Jabez Reitman, 35, had puncture wounds in his buttocks and injuries to his back after the attack, 60 metres offshore, around 6.45am.

He paddled to shore and went to Byron Bay hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital for surgery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.