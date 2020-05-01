Who needs a back seat? Here are 15 sports cars that serve up 2-seater thrills, from less than $30,000 to well over $300,000

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Who needs a back seat when you have a V12 up front? The Ferrari 812 Superfast.

In a world of SUVs, some with three rows of seats, the two-seater sports car is a vanishing breed.

But it hasn’t vanished quite yet: there are more than a dozen currently on sale, ranging from less than $US30,000 to well over $US300,000.

Here’s a rundown of 15 favourites, from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and others.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fast. Flashy. Fun.

And completely impractical.

That’s the story of sports cars. And sure, you can get one with a back seat.

But for the purists, a sports car is a two-seater, whether it be a peppy roadster or an asphalt-immolating supercar.

I’ll be the first to admit that I have a serious soft spot for 2-plus-none cars – there’s something about slipping into a proper dual-seater and hitting the road with the understanding that it’s just you, a companion, and not much space for luggage. The joy is in the journey.

Here are my 15 favourite two-seaters currently on sale:

The Ferrari 812 Superfast. My test car was a cool $US474,000.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The cockpit is fantastically luxurious. A handbuilt, 6.5-litre V12 makes an astounding 789 horsepower, with peak torque of 530 pound-feet and a redline to 8,900 rpm. Top speed is 211 mph.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Trunk space isn’t exactly considerable — but with just two people in the car and a weekend run to some chic retreat on the agenda, it doesn’t need to be.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Trunk space isn’t exactly considerable – but with just two people in the car and a weekend run to some chic retreat on the agenda, it doesn’t need to be.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata. My tester was about $US31,000, but the base version is a few grand less.

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The interior has been steadily upgraded over the years, since the first Miata hit the road in 1989. The MX-5 has a 155-horsepower 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine, located right up front under the hood.

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The cloth convertible top is a masterpiece of simplicity and function. Throw a single latch inside the car and flip the folding mechanism back (No motors to fail!).

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The Mazda MX-5 RF. I reviewed a $US34,310 example, in Grand Touring trim.

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine is no beast, generating just 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. But it revs high, and you can get into all those ponies.

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.

The big difference from the regular Miata is that the RF features a fastback coupe shape with an automated folding hardtop.

Matthew DeBord/BI Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.

The Porsche 718 Boxster. The base Boxster starts at about $US57,000, while the Boxster S starts at over $US68,000. Our option-laden S-variant test car left the showroom at $US89,690.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Porsche 718 Boxster S.

The base Boxster gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower, while the S variant gets a 2.5-litre unit with 350 ponies. Both turbo fours come standard with an old-fashioned six-speed manual; the seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) manumatic transmission is available as an option.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Porsche 718 Boxster S.

The Boxster is all about having fun. And behind the wheel, it’s a point that the Porsche makes abundantly clear.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Porsche 718 Boxster S.

The Mercedes-AMG GTC that I tested was $US168,000.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Mercedes-AMG GT C.

The interior is rendered in saddle-brown-and-black Nappa leather, along with a fair amount of carbon-fibre trim. Gorgeous.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Mercedes-AMG GT C.

Up front, a 4.0-litre V8 rocks twin turbochargers, making 550 horsepower with 502 pound-feet of torque. In back, no seats, but a decent amount of cargo space.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Mercedes-AMG GT C.

The BMW Z4 I reviewed tipped the cost scales at $US64,000. Base is $US50,000. The 2.0-litre, twin-turbo four-cylinder in our sDrive30i trim level makes 255 horsepower and an impressive 295 pound-feet of torque. That grunt from the small motor had us fooled that we might be driving the 3.0-litre inline six that’s also in the lineup. It makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Matthew DeBord/BI BMW Z4.

The Z-Series roadsters date to the late 1980s for the Bavarian automaker, but the model that really defined the two-seater for BMW was the original Z3 of 1996.

Matthew DeBord/BI BMW Z4.

The seat-back roll bars are a valuable safety feature, in the unlikely event that the Z4 encounters physics that overcome its low centre of gravity.

Matthew DeBord/BI BMW Z4.

The 2020 GR Toyota Supra I tested arrived in a “Renaissance Red” paint job and with an as-tested price of $US56,220, a bit of a premium over the $US49,990 base model.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Toyota Supra.

Read the review.

A BMW-sourced, three-litre, turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine makes 335 horsepower with 365 pound-feet of torque.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Toyota Supra.

Compared to the four-cylinder Z4 and its 255-horsepower four-pot, the Supra’s much beefier six makes all the difference.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Toyota Supra.

The Corvette ZR1 — the most powerful Vette in history. The one I tested was $US137,000.

Matthew DeBord/BI Chevy Corvette ZR1.

Read the review.

Vettes have been two-seaters ever since the legend’s debut in the 1950s.

Matthew DeBord/BI Chevy Corvette ZR1.

The 6.2-litre pushrod LT5 V8 in the ZR1 makes 755 horsepower with 715 pound-feet of torque.

Matthew DeBord/BI Chevy Corvette ZR1.

The all-new Corvette C8 moves the engine amidships, away from the front end where it has always lived on Vettes.

Chevrolet Chevy Corvette C8.

Corvettes have never made accommodations for space: the front seats are snug and amply bolstered.

Chevrolet Chevy Corvette C8.

The all-new 6.2L LT2 V8 engine makes 495 horsepower in the Stingray version of the car.

Chevrolet Chevy Corvette C8.

The Ford GT I reviewed was priced at $US400,000, but some customers paid upwards of $US500,000.

Ford Ford GT.

That’s Joey Hand, the Ford driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016 at the wheel of the race-car version of the GT. Good thing the GT has two seats so that his helmet can ride shotgun.

Ford Ford driver Joey Hand in driver’s seat of the Ford GT.

The GT has a 647-horsepower, 3.5-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine. The cockpit is extremely narrow — driver and passenger are shoulder-to-shoulder.

Hollis Johnson Ford GT.

The McLaren 720S is an insane, $US300,000 supercar.

Hollis Johnson McLaren 720S.

As with all McLaren cockpits, there’s little in the way of luxury.

Hollis Johnson McLaren 720S.

At the heart of the 720S is a new 710-horsepower, 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Hollis Johnson McLaren 720S.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, I decided, was the most insane supercar money can buy. Price? $US610,000.

Matt DeBord/BI Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Two seats. Mostly red. And not optimised for comfort.

Matt DeBord/BI Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The cruel heart of the Aventador SVJ is a 6.5-litre V12. It produces 770 horsepower and 720 pound-feet of torque, with a redline at 8,700 rpm.

Matt DeBord/BI Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

If the Aventador is too much, then how about a $US320,000 Lamborghini Huracán Performante?

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

Compared with the Aventador, the Huracán’s interior is plush.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

The 5.2-litre, 631-horsepower V10 engine has no supercharger nor turbochargers. Just old-school power, produced by displacement. Torque? That’s 443 pound-feet of push.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

At $US46,000, the Nissan 370Z Nismo Tech I tested represents an incredible value for the money in sports cars.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan 370Z Nismo.

That said, the 1990s called and they want their interior back.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan 370Z Nismo.

My tester had a Nismo-ized, 350-horsepower, 3.7-litre V6, tuned up from a 332-horsepower base-trim motor. I’ve tested several 370Z cars, and for my money, the relatively large cargo area makes up for no back seat.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan 370Z Nismo.

The Audi R8 Spyder, at $US200,000, was one among several of the “Iron Man” supercars we’ve tested.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Audi R8 Spyder.

Where else are you going to find a beautiful mid-engined, V10 exotic drop top you’d gladly take on a 500-mile road trip?

Tech Insider/Aaron Brown Audi R8 Spyder.

The Audi R8 V10 Spyder is powered by a 540-horsepower, 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V10 engine.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Audi R8 Spyder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.