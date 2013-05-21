Two Schools Destroyed By Giant Oklahoma Tornado

KFOR-TVTwo schools in Moore, Oklahoma have been leveled by a tornado that ripped through the state this afternoon.



The tornado created a debris ball about two miles wide. It was on the ground for nearly an hour.

According to a live feed of the storm from KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City, it’s unclear where the students in at least one of these schools were being kept when the tornado hit.

KFOR’s news anchor described it as “ripping up everything in its sight,” and reporters on the ground said it left “Atomic bomb-like devastation.”

In 1999, Moore was hit by a tornado that contained the highest winds ever recorded near the earth’s surface, according to the Associated Press.

