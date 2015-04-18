Two roommates literally stabbed each other during a heated iPhone vs. Android debate

Two men literally tried to stab each other to death during a heated debate over smartphones.

According to a report from KTUL in Tulsa, OK, the two roommates were getting drunk together when the conversation devolved into a discussion about tech.

One man refused to acknowledge the iPhone’s superiority while the other refused to admit that the new Samsung smartphone was better.

When they couldn’t reach an agreement they proceeded to stab each other repeatedly with smashed beer bottles.

Police arrived on the bloody scene around 1:00am and attempted to cool things down.

Both men were taken to the hospital with cuts all over their bodies and are expected to make a full recovery.

“Police did not respond when our photographer asked which phone is better,” Ana Lastra at KTUL writes.

