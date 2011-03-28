Two Reuters Journalists Have Gone Missing In Syria

Reuters reports that two of its journalists have been missing in Syria since Saturday night.



Beirut-based producer Ayat Basma and cameraman Ezzat Baltaji were expected to arrive in Lebanon Saturday evening but never showed up.

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler said: “Reuters is deeply concerned about our two Reuters television colleagues who went missing in Syria on Saturday. We have reached out to the relevant authorities in Syria and have asked for their help in securing our colleagues’ safe return home.”

