TiVo In Repeats

Last week we offered a pessimistic view of TiVo’s prospects (subs way down, churn up), but were resoundingly ignored by investors, who pushed shares up from below $6 to around $8. Today CEO Tom Rogers spoke at the UBS conference, and if investors were excited a week ago, they should be rejoicing today: Rogers pretty much repeated what he’d said at his Q3 earnings call.

