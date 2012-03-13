The Two Biggest Reasons Public Transportation Just Hit A Historic High

Photo: emin kuliyev / Shutterstock.com

Public transportation ridership is up 2.3% since 2010, according to a report released by The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) today.During 2011, Americans took 10.4 billion trips on subways, trains, trolleys and buses, the second highest since 1957.



Why the uptick in ridership?

According to APTA President and CEO Michael Melaniphy:

Two top reasons for the increased ridership are higher gas prices and in certain areas, a recovering economy with more people returning to work. Since nearly 60 per cent of trips taken on public transportation are for work commutes, it’s not surprising to see ridership increase in areas where the economy has improved.

In a recent poll, nearly 50 per cent of Americans said that gas prices were affecting them.

