Two Reasons Why Apple Could Whiff On Earnings Today

Apple reports earnings today, and most analysts are expecting a huge holiday quarter.

However, there are two new factors that could cause Apple to miss on expectations, according to a report from analyst Brian White of Cantor Fitzgerald.

First, Verizon reported weaker-than-expected smartphone activations for last quarter, which could mean not many people bought iPhones. The iPhone is the top-selling smartphone on Verizon.

Then there’s Samsung, which also had a disappointing quarter and reported lower-than-expected smartphone sales. Samsung is Apple’s top competitor, so its sales could be an indicator for what happened to Apple last quarter. On the other hand, it’s possible people chose iPhones over Samsung devices.

