A Crash On A Chinese Highway Destroyed Two Ferraris

Supercars, wet roads, and aggressive drivers are a dangerous combination. The latest proof of the equation came yesterday afternoon, Chinese site Netease reported.



According to witnesses, a group of 10 Ferraris was racing down a wet highway outside Ansai, in northeast China. The last two in the pack, a California and a 458 Spider, collided.

The result was carnage, for the cars at least. The 458’s engine ended up on the pavement, and the front fascia of the California was destroyed. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to In Auto News.

The 458 Spider, with its engine in the foreground.

Photo: Netease

SEE MORE: Photos Of 20 Lamborghinis Destroyed In Car Crashes

[Via China Smack]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.