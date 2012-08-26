Two Pussy Riot Members Flee Russia And Are 'Recruiting Foreign Feminists'

Pussy Riot

Photo: RT

Russian punk band Pussy Riot says two of its members have managed to escape the country, The Guardian is reporting.Three members of the five-woman feminist band were arrested after an anti-Putin protest at Russia’s main cathedral back in February.



An international uproar ensued when they were found guilty of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” earlier this month.

On Sunday, Pussy Riot tweeted that two activists had left Russia and were “recruiting foreign feminists to prepare new protest actions,” The Guardian reported.

