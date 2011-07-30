Two Positive Intermediate Global Markets We Are Looking At

JGB-TOKYOTEN YEAR – Weekly

Intermediate Trend (3 months): Positive

Friday’s Close: 14182 A (- 1)

UPDATE: At the end of March we noted, “The MACD may be signaling a buy.”

At that time, it was considered a conflicting signal because the longer term Moving Average Line was still in a negative sloping posture. Regardless, the following week the Tsunami occurred, causing Stocks to crash, and creating a near term flight to quality (buying) into the JGB (another example of Technical’s leading the Fundamentals- being considerate of how awful the fundamental reason was at the time). To date the MACD remains positive, as does the slope of the (red) M.A. Line. To date, the JGB is trading at its highest level since November 2010, ever inching higher.



Photo: TheChartLab.com

CME- NIKKEI – (Cash) Weekly

Intermediate Trend (3 months): Positive

Friday’s Close: 9,870

UPDATE: The second week of February, the value of the Nikkei came within a mere 70 points of our proprietary resistance level at 10,950. Resistance held firm, and as a result of the Tsunami, three weeks later, the market hit a vacuum, and then proceeded to test support at the low end of the broad sideways channel. In light of this, an immediate bounce occurred; four months later the Nikkei had rallied 1700 points from its lows, placing the market at the mid- point of the channel. Overall, the slope of the M.A. line is negative, resistance around 10000 region remains in play as trading range last 5 weeks is intact.

Photo: TheChartLab.com

