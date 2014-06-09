Two Las Vegas Police Officers And An Innocent Bystander Killed In Shooting Spree

REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus Metro Police officers are shown outside a Wal-Mart after a shooting in Las Vegas June 8, 2014.

Two Las Vegas police officers, two gunmen, and one innocent bystander were killed in a shooting rampage on Sunday.

Witnesses told KVVU Fox 5 that a man and a woman ambushed and shot two officers inside a local pizza restaurant before taking the police weapons and saying: “Tell the police the revolution has begun.”

The two officers have since died, Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillepsie explained in a news conference, according to Reuters.

The shooters then walked to a nearby Wal-Mart, where they shot and killed a bystander before killing themselves as SWAT teams arrived.

