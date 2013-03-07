Insane Car Chase Involved Two Stolen Police Cars And Multiple States [VIDEO]

On Tuesday a routine stop led to the theft of two cop cars and two high speed chases in Camden, New Jersey, and nearby Philadelphia.



A young couple is accused of jumping into an Camden officer’s car while the cop made a traffic stop, breaking the cop’s leg while driving away, reaching 100 mph as police chased them into Philadelphia, and crashing the car in North Philly.

That 10-minute chase led to another high speed chase when the 23-year-old female allegedly fled and stole a Philadelphia Police car while officers were apprehending her 24-year-old companion.

Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Richard Ross told NBC10 that he’s “never heard of anyone stealing two police cars in one incident.”

Danny McQuade of The Philly Post made a montage of gifs of the second chase, and they’re wild:

The charges from the incidents will include resisting arrest, DUI, fleeing police, risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault, and theft.

NBC reports that the young man’s grandmother reported the couple missing earlier in the day after they allegedly took the woman’s car and left her with the couple’s 7-month-old child.

Below is a highlight reel of the 8-minute chase along with play-by-play from Fox 29’s Jeff Cole:

