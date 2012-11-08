Two Players Expected To Join Baseball's Growing $100 Million Club

Now that baseball’s postseason is over, it is time to turn to the Hot Stove season and the next crop of players that are about to win the lottery. Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com spoke with an “unnamed expert source” who projected how much each of the biggest free agents will make on the open market.



The biggest winners will be pitcher Zack Greinke and outfielder Josh Hamilton, both of whom are expected sign deals in excess of $100 million. If that happens, they will become 34th and 35th players in baseball history to sign a $100 million contract*.

Here are the top five free agents and how much they are expected to make (visit CBSSports.com to see the full list)…

Zack Greinke, SP — 6 years, $147 million ($24.5M average annual value)

Josh Hamilton, OF — 5 years, $137 million ($27.4M AAV)

Michael Bourn, OF — 5 years, $83 million ($16.6M AAV)

BJ Upton, OF — 5 years, $70 million ($14.0M AAV)

Nick Swisher, OF — 5 years, $67 million ($13.4M AAV)

* Three players (Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Albert Pujols) have signed multiple $100 million contracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.