FAA To Investigate After Two Planes In Near Miss Over New York City

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two planes came perilously close to each other in a near miss over New York City on June 13, the Associated Press reports.



The incident happened around 3.45pm when a Delta Airlines Boeing 747 landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport came close to a Shuttle America Embraer E170 departing from LaGuardia Airport.

In a statement released today the FAA said the planes were “turning away from each other at the point where they lost the required separation.” The issue occurred after the Delta flight had missed an approach and ended up travelling in the same direction as the Shuttle America flight.

One federal official told NBC New York that the two planes had come within 200 feet of each other.

NBC New York also got hold of a recording of the air traffic control contacting the planes, which is notable for how calm everyone involved sounds. Listen below (at around 0.30 in):



