Two Planes Hit On JFK Runway

An Air India passenger jet clipped a parked aeroplane at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport Saturday but no one was hurt, news reports said.WABC News reported that the Air India plane had landed a short time before the incident, and was taxiing toward the gate when it bumped the parked Jet Blue plane. WABC said both aircraft sustained minor damage.



A spokesperson for the Port Authority, which runs New York’s airports, told WABC that no passengers were injured on either aircraft.

Authorities are investigating the mishap, WABC said.

At the time of the accident, the Jet Blue flight was parked at the gate, preparing for departure.

All 150 passengers aboard the Jet Blue flight, which was bound for West Palm Beach, Florida, disembarked and were transferred to another plane.

