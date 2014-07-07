Two Planes Almost Collided In Barcelona, And It Was Caught On Stunning High-Res Video

Michael Kelley

Pilots averted a catastrophic situation on Saturday when two planes nearly collided at Barcelona Airport in Spain.

The video shows an Utair Boeing 767-300 on final approach to a runway just as an Aerolineas Argentineas Airbus A340-300 prepares to take off.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.04.14 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl
Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.04.44 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

The Utair pilots quickly aborts the landing, pulling up and clearing the plane on the ground.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.04.54 PM

YouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.05.09 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

The manoeuvre is risky because the plane has to unexpectedly re-enter the air, which is populated with other planes.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.06.14 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

The Utair pilots close the landing gear doors and circle around for another landing attempt.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.06.22 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

Meanwhile, the Airbus takes off unscathed.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.07.04 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

Eventually, the Utair flight lands safely on its second attempt.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.07.25 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

A very scary close call.

Screen Shot 2014 07 06 at 3.07.46 PMYouTube/Barcelona-El Prat In’tl

Here’s the full video:

via Paul Thompson of Jalopnik/Flight Club

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.