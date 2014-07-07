Two Planes Almost Collided In Barcelona, And It Was Caught On Stunning High-Res Video

Pilots averted a catastrophic situation on Saturday when two planes nearly collided at Barcelona Airport in Spain.

The video shows an Utair Boeing 767-300 on final approach to a runway just as an Aerolineas Argentineas Airbus A340-300 prepares to take off.

The Utair pilots quickly aborts the landing, pulling up and clearing the plane on the ground.

The manoeuvre is risky because the plane has to unexpectedly re-enter the air, which is populated with other planes.

The Utair pilots close the landing gear doors and circle around for another landing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Airbus takes off unscathed.

Eventually, the Utair flight lands safely on its second attempt.

A very scary close call.

Here’s the full video:

