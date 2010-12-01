Two Phrases Your Company Should Adopt

The term for a mob boss “godfather” was invented by Mario Puzo for his book of that same name. After Francis Ford Coppola turned The Godfather into a hit movie, the mafia actually adopted that term for their bosses.



Sometimes it pays for life to imitate art (what is good art if not one step ahead of real life?). There are two movie phrases from the last year that every startup should adopt.

“Wired in”

In The Social Network, whenever someone tries to talk to a programmer working with headphones on, Sean Parker (as played by Justin Timberlake) discourages disturbing the person by yelling “He’s wired in!”.

As any technical or creative professional knows, there’s work to be done that requires complete focus. Even a short interruption can cause a major setback. Yet in the open offices of most startups, it’s very tempting just to go over to a programmer and start asking her questions as they arise. How’s one to know if someone’s in the middle of working on complex code or just reading Hacker News?

Programmers are placed in an awful position. If they’re interrupted from programming they either have to be rude and say “Don’t talk to me now, I’m in the middle of something” or lose a disproportionate amount of productivity.

For all its inaccuracies, The Social Network highlights an elegant solution used by many programmers — putting on headphones — and coins a perfect term for it — “wired in”. A good programmer is wired in in more ways than one while working.

“Inception”

I thought Inception was a pretty good film but I absolutely love the premise behind it. In the movie a group of criminal specialists have figured out how to literally get into people’s dreams and steal secrets from them, but no one has yet planted a new idea in someone else’s mind. Inception is the ultimate challenge, and the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio spends most of the movie trying to do it.

An entrepreneur must preform inception on dozens, or sometimes millions, of people. We currently call this “pitching,” which implies that your goal is to effectively communicate your idea. But no one wants to work on, fund or buy something because it’s someone else’s idea that they should do so. A pitch meeting really exists to cause the other person to have the idea they should do something.

Inception is often needed on a wider scale too. Twitter caused millions of people to have the idea that they should post short public status messages. Steve Jobs gave millions of people the idea that they needed a device that put design ahead of features to play music on the go.

We need our vocabulary to evolve and flourish along with our technology. If we all spent more time plugged in rather than being interrupted, and more time preforming inception rather than pitching, we could be much more effective.

