Two People Killed For Unfriending Somebody On Facebook

Photo: xomiele via flickr

A Mountain City, Tennessee couple were shot dead in their home allegedly because they “unfriended” someone on Facebook, police say, according to Reuters.The victims, Billy Clay Payne Jr. and Billie Jean Hayworth, had recently unfriended Jenelle Potter on Facebook.



Potter’s father and cousin shot both victims in the head and slit Payne Jr.’s throat.

It gets worse. Hayworth was apparently holding her baby when the men murdered her. They left the couple’s eight month old baby alive in Hayworth’s arms, according to Reuters’ report.

Potter lives at home with her parents and is “constantly on Facebook,” local Sheriff Mike Reese told Reuters. “We’ve had murders, but nothing like this. This is just senseless,” Reese said.

The victims were discovered on the morning of January 31, but local police arrested the two men responsible on Tuesday and charged them with two counts of first degree murder on Wednesday.

