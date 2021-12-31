Mall of America was temporarily locked down after two people were shot on New Year’s Eve

Shoppers at the Mall of America in 2020. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Two people were shot at the Mall of America on New Year’s Eve, according to local news reports.

TV station KSTP reported that some stores inside the Minnesota mall were temporarily locked down.

The mall is back to normal operation, according to the Bloomington Police.

Two people were shot at the Mall of America, one of the biggest malls in the US, on New Year’s Eve.

According to local TV station KSTP, two people were shot on Friday around 5 p.m. Eastern time at the Mall of America, which is located in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Some stores were in lockdown, KSTP reported, but the full mall was not. A producer from another local TV station, WCCO, said that while shopping at the Apple Store, the store’s management asked her and other customers to move to the back of the store.

The scene is no longer an active shooting, and the mall is back to normal operation, according to a tweet by the Bloomington Police. “We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA. Will update media with time and location soon.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.