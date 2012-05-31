Four People Killed In Two Shootings In Seattle

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

KIRO 7 is reporting that three people were killed and two others were seriously wounded in a shooting around 11 a.m. at the Cafe Racer in Seattle’s University district. The gunman killed himself as police approached in the afternoon, ABC reports.



In a separate incident a woman was shot and killed in an apparent carjacking in downtown Seattle about a half hour after the first shooting and five miles south of Cafe Racer, reports KING 5 News.

Seattle Police Assistant Chief Jim Pugel told ABC News that police have not reached any conclusions about any relationship between the two shootings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.