Two people have died following a plane crash in Victoria

Photo: Ian Hitchcock/ Getty Images.

Two people have died following a plane crash in the Victorian town of Lancefield, 73 kilometres north of Melbourne.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am on Saturday morning near Shannons Road and Kilmore-Lancefield Road.

“At first, we thought it was an acrobatic stunt practice,” one witness told the Herald Sun.

“It hit (the ground) very hard and exploded.”

The plane reportedly crashed on impact at the Macedon Ranges whilst flying over the small town which is home to around 2,500 people.

Emergency services are currently at the scene with police working to identify victims of the light plane crash.

JUST IN: Emergency crews are on scene after a small plane crashed in Lancefield, north of Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/Kmflnkc29y — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) April 9, 2016

