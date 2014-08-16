Two People Have Died At A Prestigious International Chess Tournament

Getty/Paula Bronstein

Two players have died at the 41st Chess Olympiad, a prestigious international chess tournament, in Norway.

Kurt Meier, a 67-year-old member of the Seychelles team, died in the middle of the final round game against Rwanda, while another player, from Uzbekistan, was found dead his room.

Police have said both the deaths aren’t being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman Jarle Heitman from the event said: “We regard these as tragic but natural deaths. When so many people are gathered for such a long time, these things can happen.”

1,800 people from 174 countries competed in the Olymiad.

