Two People Dead In Oil Cleanup Disaster

Update: Now according to one report, one of the deaths was caused by a gunshot wound. Very strange. The deaths were not related to the underwater robot collision that has interrupted oil collection.

Apparently the two who died were in the program for local citizens: “Vessels for Opportunity.”

Right now details are scarce, but according to various reports, two people have died in the accident that prompted the removal of the Deepwater Horizon containment cap. in the oil spill cleanup operation. It is not clear, as reports earlier seemed to suggest, that these deaths were related to the containment cap disaster.

